Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,500 shares, agrowthof104.9% from the July 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aldebaran Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Aldebaran Resources stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. Aldebaran Resources has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.98.
About Aldebaran Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aldebaran Resources
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Aldebaran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldebaran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.