Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 270 price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 282 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alfa Financial Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 276.
Alfa Financial Software Stock Up 5.1%
Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Financial Software had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 21.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alfa Financial Software will post 8.7583445 earnings per share for the current year.
Alfa Financial Software Company Profile
Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully.
Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world’s largest and most progressive asset finance operations.
