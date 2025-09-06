Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 654.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 743,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 92,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.8%

ALKT stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alkami Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkami Technology news, CAO Prerna Sachdeva sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $73,462.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,670.36. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $504,262.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 409,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,148,851.64. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,396,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,692,440. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.