Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Alkermes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.31.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.53. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.210 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alkermes

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $103,654.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,206.72. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Alkermes by 1,071.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Alkermes by 54.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

