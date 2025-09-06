Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $173.25 and last traded at $172.33, with a volume of 71581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.75.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Allegion Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average is $143.01.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Allegion’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,707,000 after purchasing an additional 885,857 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $623,104,000 after purchasing an additional 878,796 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,433,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,862,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 593,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,506,000 after purchasing an additional 472,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

