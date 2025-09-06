Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for SNDL’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
SNDL Price Performance
SNDL stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. SNDL has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 3.92.
SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. SNDL had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $179.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SNDL will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SNDL Company Profile
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
Featured Stories
