ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in August

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,348,300 shares, adeclineof41.9% from the July 31st total of 5,767,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.2 days.

ALPEK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALPKF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. ALPEK has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

About ALPEK

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; recycled PET for new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

