AlphaQuest LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. QSV Equity Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, insider Paul Richards acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,761.88. This trade represents a 25.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 65,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,628. This represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NXRT opened at $34.69 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $879.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -104.08%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

