AlphaQuest LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Ceva, Inc. $CEVA

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ceva were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceva by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after purchasing an additional 281,274 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Ceva by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 600,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 91,668 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ceva by 3,600.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 88,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 85,643 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Ceva during the first quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ceva by 75.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 64,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Ceva Stock Performance

Shares of Ceva stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Ceva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.79 million, a PE ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ceva ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Ceva had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 9.48%.The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ceva from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Ceva Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

