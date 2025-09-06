AlphaQuest LLC Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 40.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

