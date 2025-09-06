Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Three Seasons Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4%

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.13. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.