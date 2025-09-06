Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 17,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 187,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4%

AMZN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

