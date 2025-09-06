Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) fell 1.4% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $233.15 and last traded at $232.35. 12,048,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 43,755,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.68.

Specifically, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at $115,769,384.43. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.