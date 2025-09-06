Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.62.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

AS stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amer Sports

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 17.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 1.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 146.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 19.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amer Sports by 174.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

