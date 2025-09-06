American Century Companies Inc. Has $530,000 Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,245 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,522,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,009,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBRG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

