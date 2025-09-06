American Century Companies Inc. Invests $537,000 in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 209.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.69.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 62,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $498,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 441,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,895.36. This trade represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 174,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $1,584,973.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 732,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,058.47. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,143,242 shares of company stock valued at $82,738,467. Corporate insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

