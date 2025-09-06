American Century Companies Inc. Takes $458,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 586,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,190,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 205,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $319.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $322.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

