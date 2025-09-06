ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,200 shares, anincreaseof60.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ANA Stock Up 0.5%

ALNPY stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). ANA had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

