Analysts Offer Predictions for Signet Jewelers Q2 Earnings

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.08. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $106.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.