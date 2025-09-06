Analysts Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Target Price at $11.71

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.7143.

AMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair raised Amprius Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of Amprius Technologies stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $887.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 84.77%. Analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 28,390 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $193,619.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,005,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,975.50. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 19,159 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $130,664.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 846,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,369.50. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,203 shares of company stock valued at $772,044 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 12,063.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 167.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 998,649 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,508,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,341,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

