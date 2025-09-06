Analysts Set Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price at $54.23

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.7143.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHVN. BTIG Research increased their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Biohaven from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biohaven from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Biohaven from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,982,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,735,000 after acquiring an additional 756,032 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,917,000 after acquiring an additional 421,052 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,392,000 after acquiring an additional 785,578 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,802,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,548,000 after acquiring an additional 762,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 612,209 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

