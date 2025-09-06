Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $43.57

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.5714.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

DAR stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 609.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 681.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

