Analysts Set Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Price Target at $3.00

Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNN. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 18th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Desjardins upgraded Denison Mine to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Get Denison Mine alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DNN

Denison Mine Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mine

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $2.35 on Monday. Denison Mine has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 54,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 7,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,402 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.