Analysts Set Expectations for Cactus’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cactus in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Cactus has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 16.19%.The company had revenue of $273.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,947,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,100,000 after acquiring an additional 195,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cactus by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,774,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,618,000 after acquiring an additional 48,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cactus by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,508,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,116,000 after acquiring an additional 162,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cactus by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,349,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 66,591 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

