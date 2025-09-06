Analysts Set Expectations for Mobilicom FY2025 Earnings

Mobilicom Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Mobilicom in a report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Mobilicom’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

MOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Mobilicom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mobilicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobilicom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:MOB opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Mobilicom has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobilicom during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mobilicom during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mobilicom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mobilicom during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mobilicom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 639,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

