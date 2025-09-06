Analysts Set nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT at $33.94

Shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.9375.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.

Get nCino alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on nCino

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

In other nCino news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 9,550 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $262,147.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,255,152.35. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider April Rieger sold 3,028 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $83,118.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 240,523 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,356.35. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,772 shares of company stock worth $18,159,324. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Long Path Partners LP increased its stake in nCino by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 4,787,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,868 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,218 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 50.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,867,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,710,000 after buying an additional 1,626,446 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,190,000. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,442,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.83, a PEG ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.71. nCino has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.