Analysts Set nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT at $33.94

Shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.9375.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on nCino
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Long Path Partners LP increased its stake in nCino by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 4,787,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,868 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,900,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,218 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 50.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,867,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,710,000 after buying an additional 1,626,446 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,190,000. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,442,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
nCino Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.83, a PEG ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.71. nCino has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Trading Halts Explained
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.