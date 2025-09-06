Analysts Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $315.29

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.2857.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $273.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.01. Primerica has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The business had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

