Analysts Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $23.28

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.2778.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 91.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

