Analysts Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Price Target at $258.33

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.3333.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TSM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,339,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,661,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,837 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, In Depth Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. In Depth Partners LLC now owns 73,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $243.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $134.25 and a 1-year high of $248.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.