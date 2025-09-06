Analyzing Competitive Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) and Competitive Technologies (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Spectral AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Spectral AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Competitive Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Spectral AI alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spectral AI and Competitive Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Competitive Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings and Valuation

Spectral AI presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Spectral AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Competitive Technologies.

This table compares Spectral AI and Competitive Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $29.58 million 1.64 -$15.31 million ($0.69) -2.64 Competitive Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Competitive Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spectral AI.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and Competitive Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI -51.97% N/A -8.69% Competitive Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Spectral AI beats Competitive Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral AI

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Competitive Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.