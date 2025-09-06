Analyzing Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) & General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Free Report) and General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Curtiss Motorcycles and General Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 0.00 General Motors 2 8 10 1 2.48

Profitability

General Motors has a consensus target price of $58.05, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Given Curtiss Motorcycles’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Curtiss Motorcycles is more favorable than General Motors.

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A General Motors 2.54% 12.98% 3.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and General Motors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Motors $187.44 billion 0.30 $6.01 billion $6.30 9.25

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Volatility and Risk

Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of -9.34, indicating that its share price is 1,034% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Motors beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curtiss Motorcycles



Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

About General Motors



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. In addition, the company sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts through retail dealers, and distributors and dealers, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. Further, it offers range of after-sale services through dealer network, such as maintenance, light repairs, collision repairs, vehicle accessories, and extended service warranties. Additionally, the company provides automotive financing; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

