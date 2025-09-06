Analyzing First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nextracker and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextracker 17.55% 37.02% 18.44% First Solar 28.95% 15.57% 10.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Nextracker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nextracker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Nextracker has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nextracker and First Solar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextracker $2.96 billion 3.51 $509.17 million $3.67 19.11 First Solar $4.34 billion 5.07 $1.29 billion $11.69 17.55

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Nextracker. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextracker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nextracker and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextracker 0 9 14 1 2.67 First Solar 1 3 22 2 2.89

Nextracker currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.30%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $225.84, suggesting a potential upside of 10.09%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Nextracker.

Summary

First Solar beats Nextracker on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc., an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain. It also provides TrueCapture, a self-adjusting tracker control system, which boosts solar power plant production by optimizing the position of individual tracker row in response to site features, such as varying topography and changing weather conditions; and NX Navigator, that assists solar power plant owners and operators in monitoring, controlling, and protecting their solar projects. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. As of March 31, 2024 Nextracker Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Flex Ltd.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

