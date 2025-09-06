Analyzing Macerich (NYSE:MAC) & Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich -41.33% -15.15% -4.89% Essential Properties Realty Trust 44.48% 6.20% 3.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Macerich and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 2 5 5 0 2.25 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 3 8 0 2.73

Dividends

Macerich presently has a consensus target price of $19.78, suggesting a potential upside of 5.71%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $35.34, suggesting a potential upside of 14.83%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Macerich.

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Macerich pays out -38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Macerich has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Macerich and Essential Properties Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $918.20 million 5.15 -$194.12 million ($1.75) -10.69 Essential Properties Realty Trust $449.61 million 13.56 $203.00 million $1.18 26.08

Essential Properties Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Macerich shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Macerich on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

