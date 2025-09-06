ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $84.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.

Shares of ANIP opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 52,988 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $4,792,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 431,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,062,844.80. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Thoma sold 21,540 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,920,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,555.75. The trade was a 47.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,830 shares of company stock worth $36,382,434 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 521 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

