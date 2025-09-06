Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at UBS Group

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

