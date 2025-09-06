APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.0952.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th.

Shares of APG stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. APi Group has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.27 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $3,346,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,348,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,873,598.23. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $7,243,582.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,968,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,798,205.08. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,789,843 shares of company stock worth $62,262,672. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 339.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

