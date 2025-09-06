Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,640 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Apple by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Apple by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.0%

Apple stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.05.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

