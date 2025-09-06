Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.05.

Get Apple alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $239.69 on Wednesday. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day moving average of $212.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Apple by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 71,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 44,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.