Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

AQST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AQST opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.82.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.