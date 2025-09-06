Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. $ARCO Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 273,167 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 168,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 506,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.3% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 11,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 239,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Arcos Dorados from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

