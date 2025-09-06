Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARDX. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Stock Down 0.8%

ARDX stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 0.74. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 80,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 366,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,890.64. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 45,687 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $270,923.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,502,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,908,342.50. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,551 shares of company stock worth $996,917. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,387,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after buying an additional 634,575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,103,000 after buying an additional 2,866,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,465,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 3,501,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,527,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,670,000 after buying an additional 2,600,080 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.