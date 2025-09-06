Argan, Inc. $AGX Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Argan by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,585 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Argan by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 529,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Argan by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,644 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Argan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Argan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 114,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Iv Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,970. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 7,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $1,688,316.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,711.08. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,564 shares of company stock worth $21,046,366 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $211.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.62. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.80 and a 12-month high of $253.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.59.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $237.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.97 million. Argan had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 12.73%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

