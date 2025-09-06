Argus Upgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has $145.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $128.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $383,250. The trade was a 59.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. American Assets Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,557 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,928 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $13,555,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.