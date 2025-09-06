Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Down 53.6% in August

Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,400 shares, adecreaseof53.6% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 0.7%

Asahi Kasei stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion.

About Asahi Kasei

(Get Free Report)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.