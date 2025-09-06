ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 2.1% After Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $782.13 and last traded at $769.50. 808,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,701,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $753.43.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $923.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $307.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $726.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

