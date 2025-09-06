Associated Banc-Corp $ASB Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 17.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 28,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Associated Banc by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 1,024,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 155,229 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $354,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,850.72. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $366.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

