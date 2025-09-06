Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.50) on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Atour Lifestyle stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. Atour Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 45.66%. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atour Lifestyle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,202,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,672,000 after buying an additional 1,052,822 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1,544.1% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,885,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,206,000 after buying an additional 6,466,787 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,314,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,787,000 after buying an additional 804,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,534,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after buying an additional 269,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 3,189.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,227,000 after buying an additional 2,504,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.