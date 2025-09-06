Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Aureus Greenway Stock Performance

Shares of Aureus Greenway stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $54.20 million and a P/E ratio of -92.75. Aureus Greenway has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter. Aureus Greenway had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 15.43%.

Insider Activity at Aureus Greenway

About Aureus Greenway

In related news, Director Ching Ping Stephen Cheung sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chiping Cheung sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,000,000 shares of company stock worth $8,020,000 in the last quarter.

We own and operate two public golf country clubs in Florida that each features a golf-club, consisting of over 289 acres of multi-service recreational property. Our golf country clubs include two golf-courses with over 13,000 yards of combined fairways, clubhouses boasting food and beverage options, aquatic golf ranges, and pro shops to assist any level of golfer.

Featured Stories

