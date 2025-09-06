Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $19.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.8571.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVDL opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.33 and a beta of 1.58. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $16.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

