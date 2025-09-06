Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.86.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $125.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $1,141,513.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,950.14. This represents a 47.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.44, for a total transaction of $2,761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674.52. The trade was a 81.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,299 shares of company stock valued at $14,527,554 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 136.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 99.3% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

